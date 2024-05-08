Mason Greenwood’s Manchester United future is decided, claims Getafe president

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Mason Greenwood will not return to Manchester United next season, according to Getafe, who hope to take the forward on loan for another year.

United are aiming to sell the 22-year-old in the summer to raise funds for transfers and with the added benefit that, as a homegrown player, he would count as pure profit in their Profitability and Sustainability Rules calculations.

But, after former chief executive Richard Arnold determined the England international would not play for the club again, new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe suggested in February that that position could be reviewed.

However, Getafe believe Greenwood, who has scored 10 goals for them, wants to stay with the LaLiga club, though they are prepared to wait before any deal is finalised.

“If it was up to the lad, his parents and the club [Getafe], I think he would continue for another year,” Getafe president Ángel Torres told Radio Marca. “But regarding Manchester [United], the news that we have from last week where the sporting director went to England to see some games and was with them, is that if a good offer comes along, they would want to sell because he is not going to go back there [to Manchester].

“We’ll have to wait until the end of June. The family and the player are very comfortable and very happy here, with our fans. When he came here, he hadn’t played for 16 months. He has recovered his form, he has scored eight league goals and two in the Copa [del Rey]. The people and the coach are very happy with him. I think he will remain with us for another season, or at least until January. He is a good footballer.”

Greenwood has not played for United since January 2022 after he was arrested and charged with attempted rape and assault occasioning bodily harm. Those charges were later dropped when a witness withdrew their cooperation but, after a six-month internal investigation, United determined he should not appear for them again.