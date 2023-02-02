Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Manchester United will conduct an internal investigation into Mason Greenwood after a charge of attempted rape was dropped and the forward will not play for them or train with them until it is concluded.

The 21-year-old was charged in October with attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault occasioning actual bodily harm after being arrested in January 2022.

But all charges were dropped after the Crown Prosecution Service said key witnesses withdrew their involvement and new material came to light.

Greenwood has been suspended by the club since the allegations first emerged, along with images and videos, last year.

Now United want to look into the circumstances around the allegations as they have launched an investigation. There is no timeframe for it to be concluded and Greenwood will not feature for United in the meantime.

United said in a club statement: “Manchester United notes the decision of the Crown Prosecution Service that all charges against Mason Greenwood have been dropped. The club will now conduct its own process before determining next steps. We will not make any further comment until that process is complete.”

Greenwood, who has been capped once by England, has scored 35 goals in 129 games for United, including becoming the club’s youngest scorer in European football.