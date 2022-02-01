Mason Greenwood has been further arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and threats to kill, with police granted additional time to speak to the Manchester United striker.

Greenwood was arrested on Sunday afternoon on suspicion of rape and assault of a woman and held overnight.

Police were granted additional time to speak to Greenwood on Monday and, following enquiries, have arrested the 20-year-old on suspicion of two further offences.

Detectives will now have until Wednesday to continue questioning Greenwood.

The allegations emerged after a woman posted photographs of injuries and audio of an apparent sexual assault. The posts have since been deleted.

United have announced that Greenwood will not play or train with the club until further notice, while removing links to purchase his merchandise from their online store.

A statement by Greater Manchester Police said: "Detectives have been granted further additional time to speak to a man in his 20s who was arrested on suspicion of rape and assault of a woman.

"The suspect was detained in custody on Sunday (30 January) afternoon after we became aware of online social media images and videos posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence.

"He continues to be questioned after magistrates authorised an extension until tomorrow (Wednesday 2 February).

"Following enquiries so far, he has since been further arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and threats to kill.

"Enquiries are ongoing and the victim continues to be offered specialised support.

"We remind people to avoid any commentary or sharing of images that could compromise the victim's right to lifelong anonymity, or risk prejudicing a live investigation with active proceedings."

In light of Greenwood’s re-arrest, United said in a club statement: “Manchester United reiterates its strong condemnation of violence of any kind. As previously communicated, Mason Greenwood will not train with, or play for, the club until further notice.”

Greenwood has been removed from versions of EA Sports’ FIFA 22 game as a result of the allegations.

In a statement to the PA news agency, the video game company said: “Mason Greenwood has been removed from active squads in FIFA 22 and has also been suspended from appearing in FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT) packs and Ultimate Draft.”

Nike have also suspended their sponsorship relationship with Greenwood. “We are deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations and will continue to closely monitor the situation,” a statement read.