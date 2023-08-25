Erik ten Hag evades Mason Greenwood questions and gives injury updates

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Erik ten Hag declared his focus is on changing the fortunes of his underachieving Manchester United team rather than thinking about Mason Greenwood as he declined to say whether he had wanted to bring the forward into his squad.

United announced earlier this week that Greenwood will not play for the club again following after a six-month investigation into his behaviour after criminal charges, including attempted rape, against him were dropped.

The club abandoned plans to restore Greenwood to the team after the scale of the opposition to their proposals became apparent.

Ten Hag tried to sidestep questions about the forward, saying: “We are not where we want to be with our team, so I focus on the players who are available.

“I only have statements about our performance, our squad and where we have to improve because it is clear we have to improve. I have to do everything to get the team performing.”

“What Manchester United fans expect is a winning Manchester United. I am responsible for that and have to put all my efforts and focus on the players who are available.”

United lost 2-0 to Tottenham on Saturday and have since suffered two injury blows, with first Mason Mount ruled out with a hamstring strain and then Luke Shaw sidelined by a muscle problem.

Ten Hag suggested the left-back faces a lengthy lay-off, adding: “Luke will be longer than Mason. In top football you go to the limits and injuries come up. It is always disappointing so you have to deal with it. We construct a squad so we can deal with it.”

However, Tyrell Malacia, the other senior specialist left-back is also out and Ten Hag explained: “Also a few weeks before he will be back.”

United’s biggest summer signing, striker Rasmus Hojlund, is back in training, though he will not be involved in Saturday’s match against Nottingham Forest.