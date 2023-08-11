Manchester United delay decision over Mason Greenwood’s return

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Manchester United have delayed their announcement of whether Mason Greenwood has a future at the club as they consult with members of their women’s team, among others, until after the start of the season.

United have conducted a thorough investigation into the forward over the last six months and had intended to announce their decision at some point before Monday’s opening game against Wolves.

The Carabao Cup holders intend to talk to stakeholders including the club’s commercial partners, fans and the women’s team – three of whom, Mary Earps, Ella Toone and Katie Zelem, are at the World Cup, which finishes on 20 August– and explain their findings.

United believe it is important to take more time to reach and describe the right decision amid concerns about a sensitive issue.

Greenwood has been suspended by the club since January 2022, when he was arrested on suspicion of raping and assaulting a woman. He was charged in October 2022 with rape, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and controlling and coercive behaviour, which he denied.

Those charges were dropped by the Crown Prosecution Services in February 2023 because key witnesses withdrew their involvement.

Greenwood has not played for United since January 2022 and has two years left on his current contract.