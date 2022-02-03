Manchester United have reiterated that Mason Greenwood will not train with or play for the club until further notice despite being released on bail.

The 20-year-old was arrested over the alleged rape and assault of a young woman on Sunday after images and videos were posted online.

While Greenwood was still in custody, he was further arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of sexual assault and threats to kill.

Greater Manchester Police have not named the footballer but said on Wednesday: “A 20-year-old man arrested on Sunday, January 30, 2022 on suspicion of the rape and assault of a woman has been released on bail pending further investigation.”

Within hours of the allegations appearing on Sunday morning, United announced the England international was suspended from playing or training with them.

The Old Trafford club reiterated that stance on Thursday morning, saying the situation remains unchanged despite Greenwood being released on bail.

Mason Greenwood was a regular under Ralf Rangnick (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

Interim United manager Ralf Rangnick faced the media for the first time since the arrest a couple of hours later in a press conference nominally previewing Friday’s FA Cup tie against Middlesbrough.

The club press officer said before it got under way: “We will not be taking any questions on Mason Greenwood whilst there’s a police investigation going on.”

While there was no direct questions on the allegations or arrest, Rangnick was asked if the backdrop had impacted United’s preparations to face Boro.

“Well, in fact, we had a good and normal week of training, with five training sessions, including today’s training,” the German said.

“Obviously, I suppose, it was a topic within the team but they’re all human beings and Mason was part of the group until before we had our break.

“But, as I said, it was a good week of training. We could train under normal circumstances and we are looking forward to the game tomorrow.”

Rangnick also said Greenwood’s arrest and suspension by the club played a role in the decision to keep Jesse Lingard who wanted to leave before the end of the transfer window.

“In a way (it was a factor), yes, but in the end the club also told me, the board told me, they couldn’t find an agreement with any of those clubs that were interested in him,” the German said.

“With the window closing Monday evening, in the afternoon the board informed me they would rather want him to stay. For me, that was a decision that I could fully understand and accept.

“So, it was two things. One thing was obviously that we had a problem with Mason Greenwood and being without a player for the time being that has played regularly in the last couple of weeks.

“And on the other hand, the club couldn’t find an agreement with any other club.”