Mason Greenwood: Nike terminate sponsorship deal with Manchester United striker
Greenwood released on bail pending further investigation following arrest
Nike have ended their sponsorship of Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood following his arrest on suspicion of rape and assault.
Greenwood was released on bail pending further investigation last week having been further arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and making threats to kill while in police custody.
A statement by Greater Manchester Police said: “A 20-year-old man arrested [on Sunday 30 January 2022] on suspicion of the rape and assault of a woman has been released on bail pending further investigation.”
Following Greenwood's arrest, Nike announced that they had suspended their sponsorship of Greenwood, adding that they were "deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations" and would "closely monitor the situation".
In a fresh statement published on Monday, the sportswear giant said: "Mason Greenwood is no longer a Nike athlete."
United have reiterated that Greenwood will not play or train with the club "until further notice" despite his release on bail.
The Old Trafford club have offered supporters the opportunity to exchange replica shirts which bear Greenwood's name, while the 20-year-old was also left off the squad list on the programme cover for Friday's FA Cup fourth round tie against Middlesbrough.
The Independent has contacted Greenwood's legal representatives for comment.
