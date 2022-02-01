Mason Greenwood has been removed from FIFA 22 by EA Sports.

The Manchester United forward is no longer on the popular football game’s offline modes and has been removed from the Red Devils’ squad after being arrested on suspicion of rape and assault on Sunday.

The 20-year-old was suspended from playing or training with the club following allegations on Sunday that he was violent towards a woman.

The forward's FIFA 22 Ultimate Team item remains available, but his profile has been removed from other playing options after the latest database update across all platforms, including PlayStation, Xbox and PC.

Greater Manchester Police said on Sunday that it had been made aware of “online social media images and videos posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence”.

The force confirmed that “a man in his 20s has since been arrested on suspicion of rape and assault” and said on Monday afternoon that the suspect remains in custody for questioning.

Greater Manchester Police said: “Detectives have been granted additional time to speak to a man in his 20s who is being held on suspicion of rape and assault of a woman.

“The suspect was arrested yesterday (Sunday, January 30) afternoon and remains in custody.

“Enquiries are ongoing and the victim is being offered specialist support.

“We remind people to avoid any commentary or sharing of images that could compromise the victim’s right to lifelong anonymity, or risk prejudicing a live investigation with active proceedings.”

Sportswear company Nike, meanwhile, has suspended its sponsorship of Greenwood.

In a statement, Nike said: “We have suspended our relationship with Mason Greenwood. We are deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations and will continue to closely monitor the situation.”

If you’re a victim of domestic abuse, or are concerned about someone you know, you can use the Greater Manchester Police online reporting facility or use the LiveChat facility on their website, or call 101. If in immediate danger, call 999.