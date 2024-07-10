Man United agree huge fee to sell Mason Greenwood to Marseille

Support truly

Manchester United have agreed a £26.7m fee to sell Mason Greenwood to Marseille. The striker is set to leave Old Trafford, providing he agrees personal terms with the French club, as part of a deal that includes add-ons and will give United a sell-on clause.

Greenwood, who has not played for United since January 2022, also attracted interest from a host of other clubs, including Lazio, Juventus and Napoli.

He met with United’s new hierarchy at Carrington on Monday when United underlined that they thought it was best he continued his career elsewhere.

Greenwood spent last season on loan at Getafe, scoring 10 goals, after being suspended by United for 19 months following his arrest in 2022.

He was charged with attempted rape, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and controlling and coercive behaviour by police, though those charges were subsequently dropped after a witness withdrew their cooperation.

United conducted an internal investigation when former chief executive Richard Arnold concluded he should not play for the club again, though Sir Jim Ratcliffe seemed to suggest that decision would be reappraised after he took a 27.7 percent stake.

But United had targeted Greenwood, who has scored 35 goals in 129 games for them, as a player to sell this summer as they hope to raise funds to enable them to strengthen their squad. Marseille, who are now led by former Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi, came up with the biggest bid United have received.