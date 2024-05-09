Transfer news: At least two Premier League clubs interested in Mason Greenwood

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

What the papers say

Mason Greenwood has attracted interest from at least two Premier League clubs but the Telegraph says the Manchester United striker, currently on loan at Getafe, is more likely to move to a club overseas. The 22-year-old has scored eight goals with six assists in 29 games for the Spanish club.

The Daily Mirror says Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva wants to have his future resolved by the end of the European Championship this year.

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has been given the money to find a new striker, midfielder and defender this summer, according to the Times.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Michael Olise: Football Transfers reports Aston Villa are confident they can beat a number of teams including Arsenal and Manchester United to the in-demand Crystal Palace winger. Olise has scored nine goals with four assists in 17 games for Palace this season.

Hakim Ziyech: The Chelsea winger is reportedly going to Galatasaray this summer after the 31-year-old spent the season on loan with the Turkish club, the Standard says.