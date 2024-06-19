Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Lazio, Juventus and Napoli are competing to sign Mason Greenwood from Manchester United.

However, they face competition from clubs in Germany, Spain and Portugal for Greenwood, who spent last season on loan at Getafe.

Lazio’s interest in Greenwood is particularly strong while United’s preference is to sell the forward to raise funds for their summer transfer spending.

The 22-year-old has not played for United since January 2022, when he was arrested and subsequently charged with attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

While those charges were dropped when a witness withdrew their cooperation, he remained suspended by United while they conducted an internal inquiry.

United concluded Greenwood should not play for them again – albeit after a backlash when they planned to bring him back – but that decision was taken by former chief executive Richard Arnold.

Incoming co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe suggested in February that the new regime at Old Trafford could revisit that decision but United have made Greenwood available as they look to bring in money to help them buy.

United are limited to a net spend of around £50m this summer by Profitability and Sustainability Rules but Greenwood, who would count as pure profit because he is a homegrown player. He scored 10 goals on loan at Getafe to add to the 35 he scored in 129 matches for United.

Jadon Sancho also tops the list of players United want to sell this summer, with the club’s decision to keep Erik ten Hag as manager meaning there seems to be no way back for the England winger.

United have already made a £35m bid for Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite as they look to start spending while they are interested in several forwards, including Joshua Zirkzee, Ivan Toney and Jonathan David. Selling Greenwood might help finance a striking signing.