Sheffield United condemn racist abuse sent to Mason Holgate after red card

Holgate was sent off in the 13th minute for a reckless thigh-high challenge on Kaoru Mitoma.

Pa Sport Staff
Tuesday 20 February 2024 20:29
Mason Holgate was sent off against Brighton (Nick Potts/PA)
Mason Holgate was sent off against Brighton (Nick Potts/PA)
(PA Wire)

Sheffield United have condemned the racist abuse received by Mason Holgate in the wake of Sunday’s game against Brighton.

Holgate was sent off in the 13th minute for a reckless thigh-high challenge on Kaoru Mitoma, with the VAR advising referee Stuart Attwell to upgrade an initial yellow card to red.

Brighton went on to win 5-0 at Bramall Lane and Holgate subsequently received racist abuse on social media which he has shared on his Instagram account.

“I can only apologise for letting my team-mates, club + fans down on the weekend & have done so this week personally,” Holgate wrote.

As a sport + society we need to do more and there needs to be consequences for Racism!

Mason Holgate

“However, the last 48 hours have been difficult to take… the constant racist abuse across my social media… here are some of the messages!

“As a sport + society we need to do more and there needs to be consequences for Racism!”

Holgate’s club said in a statement: “Sheffield United condemn, in the strongest possible terms, the racist abuse received by Mason Holgate following Sunday’s Premier League fixture against Brighton and Hove Albion.

“We will support Mason and applaud him bringing this to light on social media. The club will work with relevant bodies to investigate. There is no room for racism in our game.”

