Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell isolating after contact with Billy Gilmour, England confirm

Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell after both isolating as a precaution after coming into contact with Billy Gilmour, it has been confirmed.

The England duo, who have both since tested negative, came into contact with their Chelsea teammate following the game with Scotland at Wembley on Friday.

The Scotland midfielder tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday and will now miss the game with Croatia at Hampden Park.

It remains to be seen how the situation impacts Gareth Southgate’s plans ahead of the Three Lions’ game with Czech Republic on Tuesday night.

“As a precaution at this time and in consultation with Public Health England [PHE], Ben Chilwell and Mason Mount are isolating after interaction with Scotland player Billy Gilmour at Friday’s match,” a Football Association statement read.

“The pair will be kept away from the rest of the England players and wider support team, pending further discussions with PHE.

“The entire squad had lateral flow tests on Monday afternoon and all were again negative, as was the case with Sunday’s Uefa pre-match PCR tests.

“We will continue to follow all Covid-19 protocols and the Uefa testing regime, while remaining in close contact with PHE.”

Mount had been due to appear at the pre-match press conference alongside Southgate before plans changed.

Scotland have not been instructed to put any other players into self-isolation following Gilmour’s positive test.

When asked about the coronavirus protocols, manager Steve Clarke said: “It’s not my department. My department is getting the team ready for a massive game against Croatia and that’s what I have been concentrating on.”

On Gilmour, Clarke added: “He’s upset, as you would expect. He has no symptoms, hopefully his health will hold up.

“Billy would have started the game and now he won’t so it’s a chance for someone else to come into the team and make themselves a national hero.”

Left-back Chilwell wasn’t involved in either of England’s Group D games so far with Kieran Trippier and Luke Shaw preferred.

Mount, however, has started both and had been widely expected to line up from the start again when England welcome the Czechs to Wembley.