Thomas Tuchel has said Mason Mount will miss out on their Premier League clash against defending champions Manchester City due to a ‘minor’ knock.

Mount last played in the Blues’ Carabao Cup victory over Aston Villa on Wednesday, coming on for N’Golo Kante at half-time.

But Tuchel confirmed in his press conference ahead of the match on Saturday that the England international won’t feature after he picked up a “minor injury” against Villa.

Tuchel said: “Christian Pulisic is out and Mason Mount it’s too soon. He has a minor injury from the Aston Villa game. He made a big step, huge progress, but not enough.

“He is very disappointed and I didn’t feel it during the match because it was the second half and he played through the injury. He finished the game, was confident to take an important penalty. So it was a surprise.

“The steps he is taking are huge, maybe it was possible if the game was one day later. So it’s a minor injury but there is disappointment for him and us because he is a player that we count on. But no matter the importance, no matter how we rely on him, the task is to find solutions without him and bring him back as soon as possible.”

The match is seen by many as a battle between the title challengers and while Tuchel said it was an “important” game, it won’t determine their season.

“Before we think about the result, we need to think about the input. In these matches, you need the momentum and luck: post and in, post and out,” the boss added.

“Let’s be honest, if we win tomorrow we will not be champions and if City win tomorrow we will not be champions and we won’t be in depression. It’s an important match, a big match that we like to be involved in at this level, and the situation we face this match is a good one because we feel ready for this kind of competition.”