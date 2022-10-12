Football rumours: Chelsea set to make Mason Mount a top earner
Mount is said to be highly regarded by the club’s new owners
What the papers say
Chelsea have opened talks with midfielder Mason Mount over a new contract, according to a report in the Evening Standard. Mount is reportedly set to become one of the club’s highest earners and is highly regarded by his side’s new owners.
The Telegraph writes that Nottingham Forest have sacked the club’s recruitment chiefs George Syrianos and Andy Scott. The club are undertaking a review of their summer transfers, having recruited 22 players since their promotion to the Premier League but with little success.
The same paper writes that Paris St-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe will cost 300-350 million euros if he moves in January, after reports the 23-year-old is keen to leave the club. However, PSG reportedly have no intention of selling.
Social media round-up
Players to watch
Thiago Silva: The 38-year-old centre-back says his family will have input over whether or not he stays at Chelsea when his contract expires at the end of the season.
Diogo Dalot: Italian publication Calciomercato reports Juventus want to sign the 23-year-old Manchester United defender.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.