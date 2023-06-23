Manchester United increase Mason Mount bid

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Manchester United have made another improved bid for Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount, the PA news agency understands.

With Mount’s contract at Stamford Bridge set to expire next summer, United have made the England international one of their transfer targets.

After an initial bid was rebuffed last week, United returned with an offer of £45m plus £5m in add-ons.

It is understood that was also rejected. United’s latest proposal, believed to be in the region of £55m, has now been received by Chelsea, but is yet to be considered.

Chelsea are reportedly holding out for a higher fee, closer to £65m, but there is a limit as to how far United are willing to go, given the player is soon out of contract and they also need to strengthen in other areas this summer.

Completing a deal for Mount would certainly help bolster the options for United boss Erik ten Hag in a key midfield area.

Mount came through the ranks at Chelsea, scoring 27 goals and providing 22 assists in 129 Premier League appearances.

The 24-year-old – a Champions League winner with the Blues – has won 36 England caps and started the Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy.