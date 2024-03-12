Mason Mount back in Manchester United training after four months out

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Manchester United midfielder Mason Mount has returned to training after four months on the sidelines.

The 25-year-old has endured a difficult first season at Old Trafford, managing just 12 appearances in all competitions since joining from Chelsea over the summer.

Mount has not played since coming off the bench in United’s 1-0 win against Luton in November, but a return from a calf complaint is finally in sight.

The Premier League club confirmed on Tuesday that the England international is back in training, just days after Erik ten Hag offered a promising update on him.

“Mason Mount, I think he is in a good spell now and he will return shortly,” the Dutchman said on Friday. “I think after the international break.”

Mount’s presence will be a welcome boost to a United side looking to push for Champions League qualification.

The midfielder will also have an FA Cup semi-final to look forward to if the team can overcome Liverpool this Sunday.

While the quarter-final clash may come too soon for Mount, Ten Hag expects Harry Maguire, Rasmus Hojlund and Aaron Wan-Bissaka to be available.

The latter trained on Tuesday having been laid low for two months with an unspecified issue, but Lisandro Martinez, Anthony Martial, Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia remain long-term absentees.

Off the field, United have announced record second-quarter revenues of £225.8million thanks largely to their involvement in the Champions League group stage.

The results up until December 31 showed net profit was up 6.3 per cent to £20.4m and reiterated previous revenue guidance for fiscal 2024 of £635m to £665m.

United’s debt stands remains at 650m US dollars (£509.6m), plus “outstanding balance of the revolving credit facility as of 31 December 2023 was £260.0 million and total current borrowings including accrued interest payable was £266.8 million”.

Exceptional items amounting to £9.6 million were shown for Q2 related to an initial portion of expenses as part of the strategic review and the deal for Sir Jim Ratcliffe to become minority owner.

The release says that “further exceptional items have been recognised in the third quarter of fiscal 2024”. Raine are being paid 31.5m US dollars (£24.7m) for brokering the deal – a fee paid by United rather than directly by the club’s majority owners, the Glazer family.

Cliff Baty, chief financial officer, said: “We delivered strong revenues during the first half of the fiscal year and have reiterated our guidance for record revenues for the full fiscal year.

“This is an exciting time at Manchester United following the completion of Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s investment, and we are all focused on working together with our new co-owners to drive the club forward and deliver success on the pitch.”