Matheus Cunha has been banned for an extra game and fined £50,000 by the FA for his behaviour at the end of Wolves’ fifth-round tie against AFC Bournemouth, when he was sent off in the closing stages of extra time.

The Brazilian was flagged offside in the 119th minute, having earlier scored the equaliser to send the match to extra time, and immediately started brawling with Cherries left-back Milos Kerkez.

Cunha appeared to punch, kick and headbutt Kerkez and was shown a red card by referee Sam Barrott. He continued to remonstrate on the pitch and was escorted down the tunnel

The red card initially ruled him out of their matches against Everton, Southampton and West Ham, but he will now also miss their trip to Ipswich on 5 April. He will be next available for the match against Tottenham on 13 April.

His extended suspension is another blow to Vitor Pereira’s struggling side, who are 17th in the table and face a number of crucial games in the coming weeks against relegation rivals.

Cunha had endured a spell on the sidelines earlier in the season, when the FA banned him for two games following a clash with an Ipswich staff member after the Tractor Boys won the reverse fixture at Molineux 2-1.

The FA Cup tie went to penalties after Cunha cancelled out Evanilson’s opener with a long-range strike in the 61st minute, with the Cherries winning 5-4 following Cunha’s red card.