Vitor Pereira admonishes Matheus Cunha for behaviour after Chelsea defeat

Wolves manager Vitor Pereira says Matheus Cunha needs to get his mind right after the striker stormed down the tunnel at Stamford Bridge instead of acknowledging the travelling supporters.

The visitors lost Monday night’s Premier League encounter 3-1 after goals from Tosin Adarabioyo, Marc Cucurella and Noni Madueke were enough to send Chelsea fc back into the top four and leave Wolves at risk of dropping into the bottom three.

Cunha had a frustrating evening with just one half chance hooked wide of the target and only Matt Doherty, who poked home after an error from Robert Sanchez, bringing joy to the away fans.

Cunha’s frustration boiled over after the final whistle and he marched into the dressing room ignoring the supporters efforts to raise the team’s spirits.

And Pereira wasn’t best pleased with his captain’s antics in his post match press conference telling the media that Cunha’s behaviour ‘cannot happen again’.

Matheus Cunha was a frustrated figure as Wolves were beaten by Chelsea ( AFP via Getty Images )

“This is something that cannot happen again, the frustration is the frustration, I understand everything, we need to be together,” said Pereira, “And together we can fix the problems and stay in the Premier League, if we start to complain about this and that, with this it won't work.

“He's [Cunha] committed to Wolves, but when you start to listen to the other clubs, I think he's human, the players start to be a little bit... It's normal in football.

“He needs to put the mind in the target to increase his level. He comes from injury, it's normal he's not in the same level to help the team with his quality. He has a lot, the team needs him with good energy, not with frustration, he must slow down and put the mind in the right way.

“He’s a captain. He can be frustrated as he wants to win but everyone in the dressing room wants to win. I don’t like his body language. I understand it now, I won’t understand it next time."