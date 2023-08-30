Manchester City make breakthrough in pursuit of Wolves’ Matheus Nunes

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Manchester City have reached a verbal agreement with Wolves to buy midfielder Matheus Nunes for £47m.

The two clubs have settled on the fee – which is yet to be formally ratified – after City’s first offer for the Portugal international was rejected last week.

Nunes has refused to train with Wolves this week as he tried to force a move from Molineux and seems set to become City’s fourth summer signing before the transfer window closes on Friday.

Personal terms are not expected to be an issue for the 25-year-old, who was sent off in what is set to prove his final game as a Wolves player, the 4-1 defeat by Brighton.

Wolves are set to gain a replacement from City with Tommy Doyle set to go in the opposite direction and in a separate deal.

The 21-year-old, who helped Sheffield United win promotion to the Premier League last year, will move to the Midlands on a season-long loan. Wolves will have an option to buy him in a deal that would bring City a substantial sell-on clause.

Nunes only joined Wolves a year ago from Sporting Lisbon for a club record £38m and has scored one goal in 40 appearances for them.

City turned their attentions to him after Kevin de Bruyne was ruled out for four months with a hamstring injury and they had to abandon their interest in West Ham’s Lucas Paqueta, who faces an FA investigation into potential breaches of betting regulations.