Wolves’ Matheus Nunes goes on strike to try and force a move to Manchester City

Matheus Nunes has gone on strike in an attempt to make Wolves to sell him to Manchester City.

The Champions League winners have submitted one offer for the Portugal international midfielder, which Wolves rejected, though they are yet to make an improved bid.

Nunes missed training on both Sunday and Monday as he tried to force Wolves to sell him to City.

The Midlands club are believed to want £60m for the 25-year-old while City insist they will walk away if they cannot agree a price that meets their valuation.

City turned their attention to Nunes after initially showing interest in West Ham’s Lucas Paqueta, which was then abandoned as the Brazilian faces an FA investigation into potential betting breaches.

Nunes, who joined Wolves for a club record £38m from Sporting Lisbon last summer, was suspended for Saturday’s 1-0 win over Everton after he was sent off in their defeat to Brighton.