Atletico Madrid chase deadline day deal for Tottenham wing-back Matt Doherty

Atletico Madrid are considering a loan move for Tottenham Hotspur's Matt Doherty, with Diego Simeone having instructed the hierarchy to bring in a right-back this window.

The Spanish club have already failed in two bids for Olympique Marseille's Jonathan Clauss, but there is a good relationship with Spurs after recent moves and the Irish international has been broached as an option. The 31-year-old has been in and out of Antonio Conte's side this season but is valued by the Italian, and there is a feeling his strengths could fit what Simeone wants.

Talks are underway after Atletico raised the prospect of a move and Doherty is in Madrid to discuss the move.

There is not expected to be any option or obligation for the loan to become permanent.

An exit for the Irish wing-back would leave Spurs with Emerson Royal as the only senior right-sided wing-back in the squad, which may give a route into the team for summer signing Djed Spence. Ryan Sessegnon and Ivan Perisic have featured on the opposite flank.

Arnaut Danjuma joined on loan from Villarreal last week, though is more winger than wing-back, while Richarlison is also expected to return to fitness next week after injury.