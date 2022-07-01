Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi makes permanent Marseille switch

France international midfielder Matteo Guendouzi has completed his move to Marseille, Arsenal have announced.

The 23-year-old spent last season on loan at the Stade Velodrome and, as part of that deal, Marseille had the option to make the move permanent this summer.

The move already appeared to have been confirmed by the Ligue 1 side, who included Guendouzi in a social media video advertising their new kit.

Arsenal officially announced the transfer on Friday afternoon with a short statement on their website, while the PA news agency understands the move has netted Arsenal £11million as well as significant add-ons.

Guendouzi joined the Gunners in 2018 and was initially a hit at the Emirates Stadium before falling out of favour under Mikel Arteta.

He spent the 2020-21 campaign on loan at Hertha Berlin before returning to his homeland to link up with Marseille last summer.

Featuring in every league game, Guendouzi helped Marseille finish second to Paris St Germain in Ligue 1 – the club where he began his career.

He follows compatriot Alexandre Lacazette in trading north London for France this summer after the striker rejoined Lyon.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have added to their ranks with the signings of goalkeeper Matt Turner and attacking pair Marquinhos and Fabio Vieira, while a move for Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus is expected to be announced over the weekend.