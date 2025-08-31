Man Utd players to blame for Grimsby loss, not Ruben Amorim – Matthijs de Ligt

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Matthijs de Ligt says Manchester United’s players “stand behind” Ruben Amorim and deserve more blame than the under-fire head coach for the humiliating loss to Grimsby.

An air of early-season optimism around Old Trafford was extinguished on a calamitous night in Cleethorpes, where they stumbled to a 2-2 draw before losing 12-11 on penalties to the League Two side.

Wednesday’s Carabao Cup exit plunged United into crisis and put boss Amorim under the microscope heading into Saturday’s must-win Premier League clash with promoted Burnley at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils were heading for a point and more uncomfortable questions after twice blowing the lead, but Bruno Fernandes’ stoppage-time spot-kick sealed a much-needed 3-2 victory.

“I think the only thing that counted today was a win,” United defender De Ligt said.

“Everybody saw how. We know we could have done that better, but the win was the most important thing.”

When the pressure on Amorim was put to De Ligt and the defender was asked if he wanted the boss to stay, he said: “Yeah, of course. I mean, as a player you are responsible for the results.

“They always speak about the manager, obviously, but I think as players we also looked at each other in the eye after Grimsby and said to each other ‘guys, the performance of this week is not acceptable’.

“It will be really, I think, bad to say that it’s the manager’s fault or… it’s mostly us, and we know that.

“So, yeah, obviously we still stand behind him, and he stands behind us, so we keep going like that. I think the result for today makes that feeling even more.”

De Ligt was sporting a black eye from Wednesday’s Blundell Park battle, which will leave lasting scars given it is one of United’s most embarrassing results.

“I don’t think there’s much been said because everybody knows how the feeling was,” the Netherlands international said.

“I think everybody from outside could also understand what the feeling is if you lose a game like that.

“So, yeah, it’s not easy. We know that. We were really disappointed, in ourselves especially, so then to win today was I think the only cure that could a little bit help the defeat of Wednesday.”

Amorim’s men initially impressed and deservedly took the lead, but their failure to add to Josh Cullen’s own goal allowed Lyle Foster to level.

Bryan Mbeumo put United back ahead but Jaidon Anthony would again equalise for Burnley, before his late pull on Amad Diallo led to the penalty converted by Fernandes.

Saturday’s helter-skelter win alleviates the pressure somewhat heading into an international break that United return from at rivals Manchester City, before hosting Chelsea.

Burnley return to action at home to reigning champions Liverpool and goalscorer Foster saw plenty to be proud of at Old Trafford.

“I’m disappointed for the game to end the way it ended,” he said. “I feel like we deserved something from the game, for it to end in that way I think it was a bit unjust.

“It is what it is, unfortunate. We played really well, and I think we can be proud of that.”

Meanwhile, Matheus Cunha was withdrawn from the Brazil squad after appearing to damage a hamstring during Saturday’s game.

A statement on the Brazil football federation’s official X account said: “Flamengo striker Samuel Lino was called up this Saturday by coach Carlo Ancelotti for Brazil’s matches against Chile and Bolivia in the final two rounds of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

“After discussions between the medical departments of Manchester United and the Brazilian national team, striker Matheus Cunha was withdrawn due to a muscle injury suffered in the Premier League match against Burnley.”