Matty Cash sees Aston Villa’s home draw with Juventus as a step forward

Aston Villa defender Matty Cash says the 0-0 Champions League draw against Juventus was a “building block” in their bid to regain top form.

Villa’s early-season promise has hit the skids in recent weeks and the Villa Park stalemate was a seventh game without a win, comfortably the longest streak in Unai Emery’s reign.

But their display against the Italian giants, which could have been a win had Morgan Rogers’ injury-time goal not been controversially ruled out, was much better.

“We wanted to win the game, we wanted to try and get three points but to not lose,” Cash said.

“In recent results I don’t think we have been strong enough defensively, all over, all of us will say that we haven’t been at our best.

“But tonight was a building block, a clean sheet, a better performance and hopefully we can take that on to the weekend.

“Tonight wasn’t our performance where you thought, ‘they haven’t won in seven’, we fought all over the pitch, we dominated in a lot of spells.

“We haven’t won in seven, which we aren’t happy about, but a clean sheet and a performance is decent.”

It could have been another famous night at Villa Park had Rogers’ goal at the end been allowed to stand, but referee Jesus Gil Manzano decided Diego Carlos fouled Juve goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio and the goal was ruled out.

Emery said after the game that the goal would have stood if it was a Premier League game, while there was also some confusion as to what decision Gil Manzano awarded after he appeared to point at the centre circle for a goal.

“I haven’t seen it back, people are saying they don’t know if it is a foul or not but I need to see it back before I give a clear answer,” Cash said.

“The ref was stood near me so I could see he blew so I didn’t even go over and celebrate because I knew. It went so loud that no one else knew.

“European football is a little bit different, no disrespect but you probably have a lot more fouls.

“It is different, you can’t really touch anyone because it’s a foul. It is just the way it is.

“I told the referee it was difficult, managing a big situation, we all make mistakes and sometimes the ref makes mistakes.

“That’s football, we are all human, we all make mistakes and he has got a big job refereeing a big game, it is difficult. They try to do as well as they can.”