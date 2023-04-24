Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Chelsea's talks with Mauricio Pochettino have picked up this week, amid growing expectation he will be the new manager. While figures close to the situation were saying it was premature to talk of a deal being virtually done, significant progress has been made, and the possibility of a contract being signed this week hasn't been completely ruled out.

Chelsea are keeping lines of dialogue open with other candidates just in case any negotiation falls through, but talks with Pochettino have so far been smooth. The Argentine has spoken to the co-owners on a series of occasions now and one of the latest points was how he would work within the existing technical structure.

Chelsea's co-sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart led the search that has, as of now, left Pochettino as the outstanding candidate. Vincent Kompany and one other option who Chelsea have kept under wraps are also being considered, after the withdrawal of Julian Nagelsmann.

Pochettino's history with Tottenham Hotspur will not be an issue, and the only relevant issue is really whether his former club would come in for the 51-year-old. While both the manager and the Spurs hierarchy strongly considered a move in 2021, it has not developed as a serious option this time. Both parties have long liked the "idea" of a return, but realise it is probably better to look on.

Chelsea would meanwhile be bringing longstanding interest in Pochettino to fruition, having twice tried to go for him when Roman Abramovich was club owner.