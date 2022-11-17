Mauricio Pochettino ‘open’ to England job as he mulls next move
Current boss Gareth Southgate heads to the World Cup under pressure after poor recent results
Former Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain head coach Mauricio Pochettino says he would be “open” to managing England in the future.
The Three Lions begin their World Cup campaign in four days against Iran, with boss Gareth Southgate hoping to build on the run to the Euro 2020 final last year and the World Cup semi-finals four years ago.
Southgate, who is under contract until the summer of 2024, comes into the Qatar tournament under pressure following some poor results and performances in the Nations League.
Pochettino is currently out of work, having left PSG at the end of last season after failing to deliver the Champions League to the French side.
Asked in an interview with the Athletic whether he would like to manage England, he replied: “Of course, my relationship with England has always been very good.
“We have a very good relationship with the academies, trying to develop young players for the national team. I feel so comfortable here. You never know what happens. I am open to everything.”
Pochettino made his name as a coach with spells at Southampton and Tottenham, where he took Spurs to the top table of English football with an attractive and progressive style of play.
They were involved in two Premier League title races – for the first time in their history – and also made it to the Champions League final in 2019.
He left several months later before ending up at the Parc des Princes, but only lasted 18 months due to his failure to succeed in Europe.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies