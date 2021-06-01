Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Players rather than money could be changing hands as Manchester City look to convince Tottenham to part ways with Harry Kane, says the Daily Mail The paper says Spurs are keen on Gabriel Jesus and Nathan Ake and they could be makeweights as City aim to land this season’s Golden Boot winner.

Watford are in the market to bring in Eddie Nketiah to bolster their attack for their return to the Premier League writes the Sun. Nketiah, 22, played 17 league games last season for Arsenal scoring twice, with the Gunners looking for a fee north of £15million.

The identity of the new man in the Tottenham hot seat is still a mystery, with the Daily Mail reporting Mauricio Pochettino wants to return to the club he left in 2019. However, the paper says Paris St Germain want to keep the Argentinian, while Real Madrid also want to hire the 49-year-old.

However, the Daily Express writes Tottenham want Jose Mourinho’s successor to be Antonio Conte, most recently at Inter Milan, with former Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici as director of football.

Chelsea will retain the services of 36-year-old Thiago Silva into next season, says the Evening Standard. Silva joined the Blues from Paris St Germain in 2020 and made 34 appearances this season while helping the Blues win the Champions League.

Saul Niguez: The Spanish midfielder, currently on the books of Atletico Madrid, would prefer a move to Manchester United over Juventus or Paris St Germain, says the Daily Star.

Martin Odegaard: Real Madrid will ask for 60million euros (£51m) for the Norway midfielder, with Arsenal said to be interested in making the 22-year-old’s loan deal permanent, writes Defensa Central.

Donny Van De Beek: The Manchester United midfielder wants to hold talks with the Old Trafford hierarchy about his future at the club ahead of the summer transfer window opening, according to the Daily Telegraph.