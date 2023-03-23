Football rumours: Tottenham face Real Madrid fight for Mauricio Pochettino

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

What the papers say

Tottenham could miss out on former manager Mauricio Pochettino as a potential replacement for Antonio Conte. According to the Times, the Argentine is high on Real Madrid’s list if Carlo Ancelotti leaves the Bernabeu this summer.

Leeds forward Wilfried Gnonto is attracting plenty of interest, according to the Metro via Gazzetta dello Sport. Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City are all reportedly keeping an eye on the 19-year-old Italian.

France international Adrien Rabiot, 27, has been linked with a move to Liverpool. The Sun says the Juventus midfielder has hinted at his interest in a move to Anfield.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Florian Wirtz: Bayer Leverkusen’s 19-year-old Germany midfielder is again catching the eye of Manchester City.

Randal Kolo Muani: The 24-year-old France forward – a reported target for Manchester United – has suggested he is open to a move from Eintracht Frankfurt.