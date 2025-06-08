Mauricio Pochettino rules himself out of contention for Tottenham job

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mauricio Pochettino has dismissed the idea of a return to former club Tottenham to replace Ange Postecoglou as “not realistic”.

Spurs are seeking a new head coach having sacked Postecoglou just 16 days after leading the club to Europa League glory, their first trophy in 17 years.

United States boss Pochettino ended a five-year stay at Tottenham in November 2019, having helped Spurs reach the final of the Champions League that year.

The Argentinian signed a two-year contract to become US head coach last September and is expected to lead the team into next year’s home World Cup.

Speaking after his side’s 2-1 friendly defeat to Turkey in Connecticut, Pochettino told reporters: “After I left in 2019, every time that I was free, and the place of the position of the manager or head coach in Tottenham Hotspur, my name is appearing on the list.

“If you have seen the rumours, I think there are 100 coaches in the list. I think, don’t be worried about that.

“If something happened, for sure you will see, but we cannot talk about this type of thing, because I think today, it’s not real. It’s not realistic.

“Look at where I am, where we are. And the thing is, the answer is so clear, no? But we’re talking about it because it’s my club, like Newells or Espanyol.”

Meanwhile Tottenham have exercised the 12-month option in Ben Davies’ deal to keep him at the club for another season.

Davies is Spurs’ longest serving player after he joined in the summer of 2015 – two months before the arrival of Son Heung-min.

Wales defender Davies has made 358 appearances for Tottenham and is set to work under his sixth permanent head coach at the club during the 2025-26 campaign after Postecoglou’s dismissal on Friday.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank has been installed as the bookmakers’ favourite for the vacancy, but as of Saturday, Tottenham were yet to make an official approach for the Danish coach, the PA news agency understands.