Mauro Icardi calls ex-wife Wanda Nara ‘laughing stock of world’ after appearance in music video

The couple split in September after Nara accused the striker of cheating with an Argentinian model

Sports Staff
Tuesday 25 October 2022 11:04
<p>Mauro Icardi recently split from his wife Wanda Nara</p>

Mauro Icardi recently split from his wife Wanda Nara

Mauro Icardi has called his ex-wife Wanda Nara “the laughing stock of the whole world” after she featured in a music video kissing another man.

Nara and Icardi married in 2014 and have two children together. She also became his agent, but the couple split in September after Nara accused the striker of cheating with an Argentinian model.

Nara, 35, was recently photographed kissing 22-year-old rapper L-Gante in a bowling alley in Argentina, and has now starred in his new music video El Ultimo Romantico, which shows the pair in bed together and has racked up millions of views on YouTube in its first few days.

Icardi, who is currently at Turkish club Galatasaray on loan from PSG, wrote on Instagram: “She is the laughing stock of the whole world with her behaviour, with her attitudes. The truth is that I’m not ready to continue to support this and defend the indefensible.”

Media in Argentina reported Icardi landing in the country to confront Nara.

