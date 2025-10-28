Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta believes he would be "blind" to ignore the talents of 15-year-old winger Max Dowman.

The schoolboy looks set for further first-team exposure with the Gunners during Wednesday evening's Carabao Cup fourth-round clash at home to Brighton after being left out of the club's under-21 squad at the weekend.

Dowman last featured for the senior side in the 2-0 third-round win at Port Vale on 24 September, following Premier League cameos the previous month in a 5-0 win over Leeds and 1-0 defeat to Liverpool.

Arteta is eager to strike the right balance as he seeks to aid the teenager's ongoing development.

"If we looked at his passport every day we would never play him, simple as that," said Arteta. "But when you look at what he does in training you have to play him - if not you are blind, or I'm blind.

"So it is finding a balance, an understanding, especially the load, the things that are changing in his life, and make sure he can cope with that. So far he has done that.

"He is 15 years old, still growing, a lot of things we have to make sure are under control to make sure he develops in the way he can do."

Aged 15 years and 234 days, Dowman became the second-youngest player to represent the club, behind team-mate Ethan Nwaneri, when he impressed off the bench against Leeds.

open image in gallery Max Dowman has shown real promise already this season ( AFP via Getty Images )

Arsenal last week reached an agreement for the England Under-19 international to sign scholarship terms, which will begin next season.

Dowman could pre-agree a professional contract with the Premier League leaders to take effect when he turns 17, with Arteta keen to keep him at Emirates Stadium long term.

"That's what we all want and I think what he wants as well, after that it is more for Andrea (Berta, sporting director) and the club," said Arteta, who is poised to rotate his squad against the Seagulls.

"But the feeling that I have is that genuinely he loves it here. He is a huge Arsenal supporter and his family are really happy with the way things are developing around him as well.

"Hopefully for many years he will be with us. Everything that I hear from the player and the family has been very positive."

Defender William Saliba and forward Gabriel Martinelli have been ruled out of the Brighton game after sustaining injuries during Sunday's 1-0 top-flight win over Crystal Palace.

Riccardo Calafiori, Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka will be available.

PA