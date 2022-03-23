Megan Rapinoe has said she believes that the lack of out male athletes is due to the fact that they “don’t feel safe”.

Urging people to reflect on the need to create “welcoming and open” environments, Rapinoe explained that there is still more to be done to ensure those of different sexualities are comfortable in men’s sport.

The 2019 Ballon D’Or Feminin winner is one of a number of prominent out female footballers, and is engaged to basketball player Sue Bird.

Speaking on Sky Sports’The HangOUT podcast hosted by Chelsea’s Magda Eriksson and Pernille Harder, who are in a relationship, Rapinoe explained why she feels that there are far fewer LGBT+ professional male athletes.

“To everyone in the sporting culture, you have a responsibility to think about what you’re saying and ensure that you’re creating an environment that’s welcoming and open,” Rapinoe said.

“We get asked all the time: ‘Why aren’t there more out male athletes in elite sport?’ It’s because they don’t feel safe. They feel like they’re going to get abuse from fans, they’re going to be kicked off teams, have slurs thrown at them, whatever it is.

“It’s safer on the women’s side. We have a lot of camaraderie between ourselves and people coming out, which makes it easier for everyone. But I would say from sporting directors to club owners, to fans and players, it’s your responsibility, also.”

Last year, Carl Nassib of the Oakland Raiders became the first openly gay player in NFL history to play in a game.

In English men’s football, Justin Fashanu came out as gay in 1990, while former West Ham, Everton and Aston Villa midfielder Thomas Hitzlsperger came out in 2014 after his playing career had concluded.

Rapinoe has also spoken prominently about issues of race, taking a knee before matches in support of Colin Kaepernick’s anti-racism gesture.

She believes that the importance of speaking out on such matters cannot be overstated.

“There was a lot of fallout from it,” Rapinoe added. “But even in the four short years after Colin was kneeling for the first time, look how far we’ve come – everyone who had something to say to Colin and [to] the people who supported him have been proven wrong.

“A lot of people are on board now, and that’s not to say that they were wrong and I was right – it’s not about that – it’s just that sometimes history catches up quickly.

“I think the more people that get involved and speak out on behalf of what’s right, the quicker we can get to things instead of labouring through discrimination and racism.”