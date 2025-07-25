Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The reason why Lionel Messi and Inter Miami team-mate Jordi Alba have been suspended for their club’s next MLS fixture has been revealed.

The pair will be suspended for their next game against FC Cincinnati on Saturday after missing Wednesday’s MLS All-Star Game against Mexico’s Liga MX without approval from the league.

Messi’s club coach Javier Mascherano told reporters on Friday the Argentinian World Cup winner had sat out the showpiece due to fatigue, while Alba is believed to have sustained a knock in their previous MLS fixture.

open image in gallery Mascherano said Messi was suffering from fatigue ( AP )

However, without receiving dispensation from the league, both players were liable for sanction.

“Inter Miami CF defender Jordi Alba and forward Lionel Messi will be unavailable for the club’s Matchday 27 game against FC Cincinnati on Saturday evening, due to their absence at the 2025 MLS All-Star Game,” read an MLS statement.

“Per league rules, any player who does not participate in the All-Star Game without prior approval from the league is ineligible to compete in their club’s next match.”

Despite Messi being the major star of MLS, commissioner Don Garber said the rules had to be enforced without exception, although he was open to a future amendment.

open image in gallery Alba picked up a knock in his pervious fixture ( AP )

“I know Lionel Messi loves this league. I don’t think there’s a player – or anyone – who has done more for Major League Soccer than Messi,” he said.

“I fully understand, respect, and admire his commitment to Inter Miami, and I respect his decision.

“Unfortunately, we have a long-standing policy regarding participation in the All-Star Game, and we had to enforce it. It was a very difficult decision.

“That said, we’re going to take a hard look at the policy moving forward. I’m committed to working with our players to determine how the rule should evolve.”