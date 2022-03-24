Mesut Ozil faces an uncertain future at Fenerbahce after the Turkish club excluded him and team-mate Ozan Tufan from their first-team squad.

Fenerbahce did not explain why Ozil and Tufan had been excluded, or for how long they will be made unavailable for, in a brief statement on Thursday.

Ozil, who signed for Fenerbahce last January following a seven-and-a-half year spell at Arsenal, has captained the Istanbul club at times this season and played in the first half of their win over Konyaspor on Sunday.

He also scored in their win over Alanyaspor the previous week, one of eight goals he has scored for the club this season, after returning from a six-week injury lay-off earlier this month.

Fenerbahce are third in the Turkish Super Lig, 17 points off leaders Trabzonspor, are were eliminated from the Europa League at the group stage phase earlier this season.

The club’s statement read: “Our Football A-Team players Mesut Ozil and Ozan Tufan have been excluded from the squad as per the decision taken. It is announced to the public.”

Ozil has two and a half years left on his Fenerbache contract after taking a significant pay cut to sign for the club after joining from Arsenal.