Mesut Ozil retires from football

Mesut Ozil has announced his retirement from football at the age of 34.

The former Real Madrid and Arsenal midfielder, widely considered one of the most gifted playmakers of his generation, won 92 caps for Germany, and was part of Joachim Low’s World Cup-winning side in 2014.

He joined Istanbul Basaksehir in July of last year, but has featured sparingly for the Turkish club due to persistent injury issues.

Ozil said he was “incredibly thankful” for a nearly 20-year career in top-level football, but that now was the right time to leave the “big stage”.

He posted on Instagram: “Hello everyone, after thoughtful consideration, I’m announcing my immediate retirement from professional football.

“I’ve had the privilege to be a professional football player for almost 17 years now and I feel incredibly thankful for the opportunity.

“But in recent weeks and months, having also suffered some injuries, it’s become more and more clear that it’s time to leave the big stage of football.

“It has been an amazing journey filled with unforgettable moments and emotions. I want to thank my clubs - Schalke, Werder Bremen, Real Madrid, Arsenal, Fenerbahce, Basaksehir and the coaches who supported me, plus team-mates who have become friends.”

After beginning his career at Schalke, Ozil starred in the Bundesliga with Werder Bremen before moving to Real Madrid in 2010.

He won LaLiga with the Spanish capital in 2012 and was voted German Player of the Year on five occasions.

Ozil joined Arsenal player in 2013, playing in four FA Cup triumphs and being named the club’s Player of the Season in 2015-16.

After being frozen out of the first team, the midfielder joined Fenerbahce in January 2021, scoring nine goals across a season and a half in Istanbul.