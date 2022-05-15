Two men arrested at Tottenham vs Burnley following ‘discriminatory gestures’

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence during Tottenham’s win over Burnley on Sunday.

The Metropolitan Police said the men were ejected from the Burnley section of the stadium and arrested by officers before being taken into custody.

A statement on Tottenham’s official Twitter feed read: “The club can confirm two visiting supporters have been identified and arrested following discriminatory gestures at today’s match.

“We shall be supporting the police with their investigation.”

Burnley also pledged to work with Tottenham and both the Metropolitan Police and Lancashire Police on the matter.