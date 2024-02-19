Michael Beale sacked by Sunderland after just 12 games in charge

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sunderland have sacked head coach Michael Beale after just 12 games and nine weeks in charge of the club.

Beale was appointed on a two-and-a-half year deal on 18 December 2023, when he joined the Black Cats following the sacking of Tony Mowbray, who has gone on to manage Birmingham City and has recently suffered a health issue.

When the 43-year-old took charge of the club just a few weeks ago, Sunderland were seventh in the Championship and three points outside the play-off places.

Since his tenure started, the club have slipped down the table to 10th, although they are still just four points behind Coventry who occupy the last play off spot. But during his 12 matches in charge, Sunderland lost six games, including a 3-0 home FA Cup defeat to local rivals Newcastle United. Back-to-back losses against Huddersfield and Birmingham City, sealed Beale’s fate.

The fans never took to Beale, who took over from the popular Mowbray, and the former manager now faces an uncertain future. He joined the club from Rangers, where he won 31 out of 43 matches but was sacked back in October after three defeats in the opening seven league games of the season, and a tenure that lasted just 10 months.

Before taking the reigns at Rangers, Beale had an impressive five months in charge of QPR, and has also worked with Chelsea and Liverpool’s youth teams.

Sunderland’s next match is on February 24 at home against Swansea and they will want to bounce back, but it is not yet clear who will be in the dugout for the match.

The Black Cats have had a number of managers in recent years, including Mowbray, and Alex Neil.

Mowbray was sacked after leading Sunderland to a sixth-place finish last season, but lost his job after a run of form of two wins in nine league matches.