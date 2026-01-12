Man United pick lead candidate for interim manager after interviews with Michael Carrick and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Darren Fletcher’s candidacy may have been damaged by United’s FA Cup exit on Sunday
Manchester United are poised to choose their interim manager for the rest of the season with Michael Carrick now the frontrunner to take charge, ahead of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
Darren Fletcher, who has been in the role for two games, and Ruud van Nistelrooy were also in contention to oversee the remainder of the campaign, though the Scot’s candidature may have been damaged by their FA Cup exit to Brighton.
United conducted face-to-face interviews with Carrick, their former captain, on Thursday and Solskjaer, the scorer of the winner in the 1999 Champions League final, on Saturday.
Carrick is believed to have interviewed well and went unbeaten in a three-game stint in caretaker charge of United in 2021, before having three seasons as Middlesbrough manager.
The 44-year-old is now the favourite to take over until the end of the season, although Solskjaer remains under consideration. The club are set to announce their decision this week, ahead of the weekend’s Manchester derby at Old Trafford.
Solskjaer, who was appointed United’s caretaker manager after Jose Mourinho’s sacking in December 2018, fared so well he got the job on a permanent basis, taking United to finishes of third and second in the Premier League and the 2021 Europa League final. He subsequently had a seven-month reign as Besiktas manager.
Former PSV Eindhoven and Leicester manager Van Nistelrooy is known to United’s director of football Jason Wilcox and chief executive Omar Berrada from his time as Erik ten Hag’s assistant, followed by four matches at the helm after his fellow Dutchman’s sacking.
Fletcher, who is United’s Under-18 coach, has also had a stint as technical director of the club and oversaw the 2-2 draw with Burnley and the 2-1 loss to Brighton.
United’s plan is to choose Ruben Amorim’s permanent successor in the summer. The Portuguese was sacked last Monday after 14 months in charge.
Fletcher said after the Brighton defeat: “I have to report tomorrow morning to Carrington, that is all I know. I will find out. I have had zero indications.”
