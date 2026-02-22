Michael Carrick says Man Utd ‘pulling together’ despite Jim Ratcliffe comments

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Michael Carrick insists Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s comments about immigrants have not caused division within his Manchester United squad.

Co-owner Ratcliffe told Sky News earlier this month that the United Kingdom had been “colonised by immigrants”.

He later issued a statement saying he was sorry if those remarks had “offended some people”, with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham among those who condemned them.

Carrick spoke on Friday about his pride in the diversity of the club, echoing a statement issued the day after Ratcliffe gave the interview.

Carrick revealed Ratcliffe had not spoken to him or to his players since his controversial remarks, but insisted he was “fine” with that, and did not expect “constant communication” from above.

The interim head coach was reminded of his old United boss Sir Alex Ferguson’s dislike of any comment or act which had the potential to cause distress or distraction in the ranks, but Carrick was adamant that Ratcliffe’s words had not had a negative impact on his players, who go in search of a fifth win from six games at Everton on Monday night.

“We’re definitely all pulling together,” he said.

“I think if you’ve been around here, in and around the stadium in the last few weeks, and certainly in this environment (at the training ground) quite closely it’s as clear as it could ever be that we’re pulling together.

“The last time I saw Jim was at the Arsenal game, and that’s… I’m fine with that. I don’t think there’s anything really in terms of constant communication from above that I need in my role.

“My role is to kind of create the environment within the group and obviously lead in terms of the first team and beyond that, obviously in terms of the supporters listening in, that’s part of my role and I’m fully aware of that, but I don’t necessarily need it from above.”

United have only dropped points once under Carrick so far, in their last outing at West Ham on February 10 when Benjamin Sesko’s late goal earned a point.

One of the key performers in that run has been Brazilian midfielder Casemiro.

The former Real Madrid star will leave United at the end of the season, but Carrick has been hugely impressed with the part the 33-year-old has played.

He said: “Cas has been fantastic since I came in really, on and off the pitch. Experience is a great thing if you use it in the right way.

“Being a senior player here there is almost the responsibility of (setting) the example, and helping the younger players, helping the rest of the boys, and passing on your experiences in a positive way. He’s been top since I came, in so many ways, and he’s been a pleasure to work with. I look forward to continuing working with him for a few months yet.”

United headed into the weekend in fourth place in the Premier League. Asked if Champions League qualification was now a possibility, Carrick replied: “It’s good that everyone’s asking that question. It shows that we’ve put ourselves in a good position to start with.

“We’re not getting too carried away now all of a sudden after a few weeks. We know where we’re at, we’re in a good position. I’d still like to be in a better position, mind you, but we’re in a good position.

“We’re positive, I think we should be. I think there’s a lot of good things to take and look forward to. But then again, it’s up to us and putting it into play really. It’s possible, it’s up to us to take the opportunity.”