Referees assessor Michael Ewen banned for 16 weeks for using racist language
The 70-year-old was suspended by a three-person FA panel
The Football Association has suspended referee assessor Michael Ewen over two incidents of racist abuse.
A disciplinary panel found against Ewen after hearing evidence from two referees and a referees’ coach, according to the Mirror.
Ewen, 70, is alleged to have been heard talking about his upcoming heart surgery before a match in December 2019 “proudly stating how he would refuse black doctors to be involved in the operation process, going on to say he wouldn’t let them f*****g touch me”.
Ewen denied this, arguing his operation was carried out by a Chinese and Indian surgeon.
He also denied that in February 2018, he responded to be given the email address of an assistant referee, Bo Wang: “What number on the Chinese menu is that?”
The three-person panel found unanimously against Ewen and suspended him for 16 weeks from football-related activity, with an order to undertake an education programme.
The ban was reduced from 20 weeks before of his 50 years’ service to football.
