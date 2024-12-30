Cliftonville defender Michael Newberry dies suddenly at age of 27
The Northern Ireland youth international began his career at Newcastle
Cliftonville defender Michael Newberry has died, the Irish Premiership club have announced.
The death of Northern Ireland youth international Newberry, who began his career at Newcastle, was announced on his 27th birthday.
“Cliftonville Football Club are devastated to learn of the sudden death of Michael Newberry,” read a club statement.
“Our sincere condolences are extended to Michael’s family and friends, as well as the many team-mates he played alongside during his career, and supporters who will be shaken and saddened by this heartbreaking news at this most difficult of times.
“Rest in peace, Newbs.”
Newberry joined Cliftonville earlier this year after playing for Icelandic side Vikingur Olafsvik and Linfield in the Irish Premiership.
Monday’s scheduled games between Cliftonville and Dungannon Swifts and Linfield and Larne have been postponed as a mark of respect.
Cliftonville manager Jim Magilton paid tribute to a “remarkable young man”.
“He brought the same passion and determination to every training session and match,” Magilton posted on social media.
“Winning mattered deeply to him but so did the love for the game and bonds he formed with team-mates. “His loss is felt not only in Northern Ireland, but across every club he represented. He will be deeply missed by everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.”
