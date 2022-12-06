Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Michael O’Neill agrees deal to return as Northern Ireland manager

O’Neill is the man who ended their long wait for tournament football when he led his country to Euro 2016

Ian Parker
Tuesday 06 December 2022 21:11
Michael O’Neill has agreed to return as Northern Ireland manager (Liam McBurney/PA)
Michael O’Neill has agreed to return as Northern Ireland manager (Liam McBurney/PA)
(PA Wire)

Michael O’Neill has agreed to return for a second stint as Northern Ireland manager.

The 53-year-old’s appointment as Ian Baraclough’s successor will be confirmed at a press conference in Belfast on Wednesday after talks with the Irish FA accelerated in the last 48 hours.

O’Neill guided his country to a first major tournament in 30 years when he led them to Euro 2016 but resigned in April 2020 having already taken the job as Stoke manager a few months before.

When former Under-21s boss Baraclough was shown the door in late October, O’Neill quickly emerged as the favourite for the job given he was out of work after being sacked by the Potters in August.

Stephen Robinson, Tommy Wright, Kenny Shiels and David Healy were also seen as candidates, but the Irish FA’s first priority was to persuade the popular O’Neill to take charge for a second time.

Recommended

Although he struggled to make an impact in the Sky Bet Championship, O’Neill is still revered by the Green and White Army for the job he did in revitalising the national side.

His return will fuel hopes that Northern Ireland can capitalise on a favourable draw for Euro 2024 qualifying, where they will face Denmark, Finland, Slovenia, Kazakhstan and San Marino.

O’Neill will need to rebuild confidence in a squad that struggled under Baraclough, who took almost a year to register his first victory inside 90 minutes, and who narrowly avoided back-to-back relegations in the Nations League thanks to goal difference.

The qualifying draw should offer the opportunity to do just that, with an away match against minnows San Marino up first in March before a home game against Finland at Windsor Park.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in