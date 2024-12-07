Who is Michail Antonio? West Ham and Jamaica forward involved in serious car crash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Michail Antonio has been involved in a serious car crash, his club West Ham United confirmed on Saturday.

The Hammers confirmed the incident in a statement on social media but did not reveal any additional details.

A club statement read: “West Ham United can confirm striker Michail Antonio has today been involved in a road traffic accident.

“The thoughts and prayers of everyone at the Club are with Michail, his family and friends at this time. The Club will issue an update in due course.”

But who is the 34-year-old Jamaica international?

Born in Wandsworth, south London to Jamaican parents, Antonio started his career as a 17-year-old at non-league outfit Tooting & Mitcham Utd, before signing for Championship side Reading in October 2008.

He then had loan spells at Cheltenham Town, Southampton, Colchester United and Sheffield Wednesday, before moving permanently to the Owls in 2012.

Antonio scored 12 league goals in 64 appearances for Wednesday before moving to Nottingham Forest for £1.5m. A year later, in the summer of 2025, he completed a £7m transfert to West Ham United.

Antonio has evolved as a player in terms of his position; having originally started out as a right back or right midfielder, he emerged as a hard-working, powerful striker and thrived in three different spells under David Moyes.

He was a key part of the West Ham side which won the 2023 UEFA Europa Conference League, the club’s first major trophy in 43 years.

Antonio has also represented Jamaica, who he decided to represent in 2021 having been involved in senior England squads. However, he never played for the Three Lions.

The striker has scored five goals in 21 appearances for the Jamaica national team.

Most recently, he came on as a 62nd-minute substitute in West Ham’s 3-1 loss at Leicester City on Tuesday night.

West Ham are due to play at home to Wolves in the Premier League on Monday night.