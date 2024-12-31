Michail Antonio discharged from hospital three weeks after car crash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

West Ham forward Michail Antonio has been discharged from hospital, more than three weeks after crashing his car.

The accident on 7 December hospitalised Antonio, who later underwent surgery on a broken leg.

The Jamaica international needed to be released from his vehicle after getting trapped during the incident in Essex, sparking great concern among fans. To their relief, it was soon confirmed that Antonio was in a stable condition.

On 9 December, the 34-year-old spoke to his West Ham teammates on a video call ahead of their Premier League win against Wolves.

Also before the game, his teammates sported shirts with Antonio’s name on the back. The club announced those shirts would be signed and auctioned, with “close to £60,000” in proceeds to be donated to the NHS and Air Ambulances UK charities.

Before the win over Wolves, West Ham captain Bowen told Sky Sports: “It’s been one of those things you never thought you’d be involved in. Mic has been here longer than I have. Everyone loves him, he’s a big character in here.

“Those few hours on Saturday was difficult when we got the news and we were waiting for the news. He’s not just a teammate, he’s a friend of ours for many years, a dad as well to beautiful children.

“You see the support. I want to say thank you for the support from everyone, as captain. I’ve seen all the messages, and it’s one of those times where life was bigger than football. Everyone came together. For me, I truly appreciate that.

open image in gallery Michail Antonio is West Ham’s all-time leading goalscorer in the Premier League ( PA Archive )

“The good thing is Mic is safe, and he’s here to tell the story. Mic’s a warrior, Mic’s a fighter, he has been through his career. So he will be back stronger from this.”

Meanwhile, coach Julen Lopetegui said: “It has been very tough for all of us, but much more for him and his family. Fortunately he was a miracle, looking at the pictures of the car.

open image in gallery West Ham players showing support to their teammate after his car accident ( PA Wire )

“There are more important things [than football]: the dad, the brother, the son that he is. This is more important about Mic. We are happy because he has overcome the surgery. After, let’s see.”

Antonio is West Ham’s all-time leading scorer in the Premier League with 68 goals from 268 games.