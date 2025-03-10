Michail Antonio gets warm reception at London Stadium ahead of West Ham game
West Ham striker Michail Antonio got a warm reception as he was presented on the pitch at the London Stadium ahead of kick-off against Newcastle, three months after he was involved in a serious car accident.
The 34-year-old was hospitalised on December 7 when his car collided with a tree, after which he had to be cut free by firefighters.
He sustained a broken leg in the incident which required surgery, with no indication yet as to when he will be fit to return.
However, he has been able to resume running and is reportedly hopeful of featuring again for Graham Potter’s side this season.
With 68 goals he is West Ham’s all-time top Premier League scorer and supporters welcomed him onto the pitch with a huge banner that covered a large part of the lower tier behind one goal, reading “Michail Antonio – our number 9.”