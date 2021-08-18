Michy Batshuayi joins Besiktas on loan after extending Chelsea contract

Michy Batshuayi has joined Besiktas on a season-long loan after extending his Chelsea contract until 2023.

The 27-year-old striker moved to Stamford Bridge from Marseille in 2016 and has scored 25 goals across 77 appearances for the Blues.

But Batshuayi has regularly spent time away from the club, having been loaned to Borussia Dortmund and Valencia before two spells at Crystal Palace.

The Belgium international will now spend the 2021-22 campaign with Turkish giants Besikta after extending his Chelsea deal to run until 2023.

“Very, very happy to join Besiktas,” Batshuayi posted on Twitter. “An incredible opportunity for me and I’m already looking to play.

“Thank you to all the fans for the crazy welcome at Istanbul. See you at the stadium very soon.”

Batshuayi follows fellow strikers Olivier Giroud and Tammy Abraham out of Chelsea after they made respective moves to Serie A sides AC Milan and Roma.

Romelu Lukaku headed the other way this summer, rejoining Chelsea in £97.5million deal after two successful seasons with reigning Italian champions Inter Milan.