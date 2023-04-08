Mick McCarthy leaves Championship strugglers Blackpool after 14 games in charge

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Mick McCarthy has parted company with Blackpool after just 14 games with the club deep in Sky Bet Championship relegation trouble.

McCarthy and long-term assistant Terry Connor, who were appointed in January until the end of the season, departed in the wake of Friday’s 3-1 home defeat by Cardiff – the former Republic of Ireland boss’ last club – which left the Seasiders seven points adrift of safety with six games to play.

A statement on the club’s official website said: “Blackpool Football Club can confirm Mick McCarthy and Terry Connor have both left the club by mutual consent.

“With results on the pitch not improving in recent weeks, the decision has been agreed by both parties that a change is needed.

“The club would like to thank both Mick and Terry for their efforts and wish them well for the future.”

Former Millwall, Sunderland, Wolves, Ipswich manager McCarthy was drafted in as a replacement for Michael Appleton with the club having gone 10 league games without a win.

He launched his reign with a 2-1 FA Cup defeat by Premier League Southampton, but managed just two victories – one of them a spectacular 6-1 demolition of QPR – and three draws in 13 Championship fixtures.

Mick McCarthy said: “After recent performances and results, I have thought long and hard and feel this is the best decision for everyone concerned with the football club.

“I’ve loved my time here and thank everyone for their support. I wish everyone well going forward.”

Senior professional development lead phase coach Stephen Dobbie will take charge of the first-team for Monday’s trip to Luton and the remainder of the season, assisted by Matt Blinkhorn and Steve Banks.