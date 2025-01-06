Robbie Keane appointed head coach of Hungarian champions Ferencvaros

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Republic of Ireland skipper Robbie Keane has been appointed head coach at Hungarian champions Ferencvaros.

The 44-year-old, who left his role as Maccabi Tel Aviv boss in June having guided the Israeli club to the league title, replaces Pascal Jansen following his departure for New York City FC.

A statement on the club’s official website said: “We announce the successor to Dutchman Pascal Jansen to lead our 35-time champion and 24-time cup winner team, as the 146-time national team player of the Republic of Ireland Robbie Keane has signed on Monday.

“The new head coach arrived in Budapest on Sunday evening and will leave on Tuesday to join our team at the training camp in Spain.”

Keane scored a record 68 senior international goals during a 19-year playing career which included spells with Wolves, Coventry, Inter Milan, Leeds, Tottenham, Liverpool, Celtic, West Ham, LA Galaxy and Aston Villa.

He moved into coaching in 2018 as player-manager at ATK in India and worked as an assistant to Ireland boss Mick McCarthy during his second spell in charge, and later took up a similar role under former Spurs team-mate Jonathan Woodgate at Middlesbrough.

He was part of Sam Allardyce’s staff at Leeds as they unsuccessfully tried to pull off an unlikely escape from Premier League relegation at the end of the 2022-23 season, but was then offered the chance to manage in his own right by Maccabi.

Keane guided the Tel Aviv club to a league and cup double and took them to the last 16 in the European Conference League in his one season at the helm.

However, his reign attracted criticism at home in Ireland after he opted to remain in his post following Israel’s military action in Gaza.

Keane, who will be joined in Budapest by assistant coach Rory Delap and analyst Phill Hudson, later said he had stayed on for the sake of his players and staff and revealed he had rejected a lucrative offer to carry on his work.