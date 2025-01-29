Micky van de Ven will make Tottenham comeback against Elfsborg

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tottenham centre-back Micky van de Ven will make his comeback in Thursday’s Europa League tie at home to Elfsborg.

Van de Ven has not featured for Spurs since a 4-3 loss to Chelsea on December 8, which was his first appearance in five weeks following a hamstring strain.

The absence of Dutch defender Van de Ven due to another hamstring issue alongside a number of other key players for Ange Postecoglou over the last two months has seen the club slip to 15th in the Premier League, but stay in contention for success in the Carabao Cup, Europa League and FA Cup.

“Micky is good. He is good to go and we will try to get him some match minutes tomorrow,” Postecoglou revealed.

“We’ve done everything in our power and we did last time too. Last time he probably played more than he should have in that first game (against Chelsea) but again hindsight and the circumstances around that game without rewriting history were pretty challenging anyway.

“But he’s ticked every box, worked awfully hard and been given clearance by the medical team. Invariably when you’ve had one injury it means you are always going to take a conservative approach, which we have and at some stage he has to play.

“What we’ve got to make sure is to just manage his minutes now to give him every chance to grow into it, but he’s enormous for us because A, he is a fantastic player, and B with a lot of these guys who will come back, they are just champing at the bit to help.

“So, there is an energy there, a positivity there and for the guys who have been on the grind for a while, just having him training is a boost. Having him out there tomorrow I think even for our supporters it just gives you some energy.

“I think it gives us an enormous lift. So, really happy to have him back and tomorrow night is a good game for him to get back into it, European football, so a good way to reintegrate him in and I’m sure he’ll do well.”

Postecoglou provided a detailed injury update days after scrutiny over his position mounted after a 2-1 home loss to Leicester.

James Maddison will be absent for two to three weeks with a calf injury, but Yves Bissouma trained on Wednesday and will be available alongside Pape Sarr. Richarlison also featured in training after he was forced off on Sunday.

Guglielmo Vicario was involved in the session alongside his fellow goalkeepers, although is not expected to be in contention yet.

While Van de Ven will return against Elfsborg, Cristian Romero was described as a “slow burner” amid an expectation he could be back for this weekend’s trip to Brentford.

The list of absentees still stands at double-figures which highlights the need for Tottenham to bring in reinforcements.

Postecoglou insisted: “Everyone is trying their utmost. I don’t think anyone is working against me. I don’t think anyone wants me to fail.

“The people I work with are doing their utmost to try and help me guide us through this. I don’t feel like anyone is blocking that. From my perspective my focus is firmly on the things I can control which is making sure I prepare a team for a really big game tomorrow.”